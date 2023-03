Emden’s art gallery shows off a range of big, bold canvases, focusing on 20th-century art, in its light-flooded, white-and-exposed-timber rooms. Every few months it closes for about a week as its exhibitions are completely changed; some shows rotate in from its collection while others cover topics such as American realism or the works of Paul Klee. You can purchase a combination ticket with the Ostfriesisches Landesmuseum for €14 to save some money.

It's about 500m east of the train station.