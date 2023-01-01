Ostfriesisches Landesmuseum

This award-winning museum has an interesting and varied collection illustrating themes of local history and life in the region. Not surprisingly, its picture gallery has a strong focus on Dutch artists, as well as the works of Emden-born painter Ludolf Backhuysen. There's also a section on a centuries-old body and its clothing that was found preserved in an East Frisian bog. There's some English signage throughout.

Other sections of the museum cover the Frisian coast and its prehistory, medieval maps and 20th-century landscape painting; one highlight is a stunning collection of 16th-century arms and armour. You can save a few euros by buying a combination ticket with the Kunsthalle for €14.