Nationalpark-Haus-Wattenmeer

East Frisian Islands

This visitor centre on the harbourfront has an interactive exhibit all about the science and ecology of Unesco World Heritage-listed Wattenmeer (Wadden Sea), as well as the opportunity for guided walks onto the mudflats (check the website during the summer season for dates, times and prices).

  • Kunsthalle

    Kunsthalle

    22.81 MILES

    Emden’s art gallery shows off a range of big, bold canvases, focusing on 20th-century art, in its light-flooded, white-and-exposed-timber rooms. Every few…

  • Menkemaborg

    Menkemaborg

    28.28 MILES

    Some 25km northeast of Groningen, in the town of Uithuizen, is one of the Netherlands' most authentic manor houses. Originally a fortified castle dating…

  • Ostfriesisches Landesmuseum

    Ostfriesisches Landesmuseum

    23.01 MILES

    This award-winning museum has an interesting and varied collection illustrating themes of local history and life in the region. Not surprisingly, its…

  • Inselmuseum

    Inselmuseum

    22.37 MILES

    A volunteer-run museum exhibiting all manner of things associated with the history of the island, from stuffed wildlife found on and around it to 19th…

  • Bunkermuseum

    Bunkermuseum

    23.05 MILES

    The labyrinth of WWII civilian air-raid shelters at the Bunkermuseum includes testimonies from people who sheltered here, offering a moving insight into…

  • Museum Feuerschiff Amrumbank

    Museum Feuerschiff Amrumbank

    23.07 MILES

    The bright-red ship moored in Ratsdelft is a former 1915 lightship, used as a warning beacon to other ships in areas without lighthouses. A small museum…

  • Kurioses Muschelmuseum

    Kurioses Muschelmuseum

    22.35 MILES

    The 1st floor of the tourist office is devoted to display cases full of shells of all varieties, as well as other objects brought up from the sea: crab…

