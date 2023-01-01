Inselmuseum

A volunteer-run museum exhibiting all manner of things associated with the history of the island, from stuffed wildlife found on and around it to 19th-century clothing and objects, including a spinning wheel, old-fashioned skates, sextants, a butter churn and photographs of the village and its people. A huge colour-coordinated poster shows the interconnected family trees of Spiekeroog's inhabitants from 1700 to 1910. If you're waiting for the ferry back, it's a good way to kill some time.