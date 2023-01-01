Many of Jever’s sights are in some way connected to Fräulein Maria, the last of Jever’s chieftains. The most spectacular is the lavish memorial tomb of her father, Edo Wiemken (1468–1511), found in the central Stadtkirche. The tomb is another opus by Cornelis Floris and miraculously survived eight fires. The church itself succumbed to the flames and was rebuilt in a rather modern way in the 1960s; the main nave is opposite the tomb, which is now behind glass.