The 16 bells of this glockenspiel, donated to the town in 1983, ring out a variety of tunes six times a day while five wooden figures of Jever's most important rulers – including Edo Wiemken the Younger, his daughter Fräulein Maria and Empress Catherine the Great – circle out on a track. It's on the Schlossgang side of the Hof von Oldenburg building, facing the Schloss.