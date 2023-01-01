Technikmuseum U-Boot Wilhelm Bauer

An innovative diesel-electric submarine built in early 1945 as part of the Nazi war machine, this Unterseeboot never saw combat action and was scuttled at the end of the war. It was later raised and recommissioned, but is now a fascinating museum – the only floating Type XXI submarine in existence. You can walk through to understand just how cramped life could be for the 57 men who served on it; English signage explains all the technical details.