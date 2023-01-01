Schulschiff Deutschland

Maritime buffs will enjoy a trip out to the Bremen suburb of Vegesack to visit this historic 86m-length boat, launched in 1927 as a full-rigged training ship for the German merchant marine. You can walk around the ship and see various rooms such as the bridge, the captain's room, the officers mess and the telegraph room (which has an old diving suit operated by hand-bellows). A small gallery has photos of life aboard ship in the 1920s.

To get there take the Regio-S-Bahn line RS1 from Bremen Hauptbahnhof to Vegesack (€2.80, 21 minutes). The ship is a short walk from the train station, behind the Haven Höövt shopping centre. You can combine it with a visit to the Denkort Bunker Valentin for a day trip.