This 16th-century house contains a private collection of art from medieval times to the baroque era. It belonged to none other than Ludwig Roselius, the man who gave the world decaffeinated coffee and used the money from his beans and other ventures to bankroll the Expressionist Böttcherstrasse in the 1930s. The combined ticket includes admission to the museum's neighbour, the Paula Modersohn-Becker Haus Museum.