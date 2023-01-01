Bremen’s Protestant main church has origins in the 8th century, though its ribbed vaulting, chapels and two high towers date from the 13th century. Aside from the imposing architecture, the intricately carved pulpit and the baptismal font in the western crypt deserve a closer look. For panoramic views, climb the 265 steps to the top of the south tower (April to October). The Dom museum displays religious artefacts and treasures found here in a 1970s archaeological dig.

A combination ticket (adult/child €3/1.40) is available for admission to both the tower and the Bleikeller (crypt).