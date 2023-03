This branch of Oldenburg’s Museum of Art & Cultural History focuses on German artists, beginning with romanticism and neoclassicism of the mid-19th century and culminating in post-1945 artworks. Included in the collection are a number of works by artists from the Worpswede colony, such as Paula Modersohn-Becker, Otto Modersohn, Fritz Mackensen and Heinreich Vogeler.

The combined ticket covers admission to all three Landesmuseum buildings, including the Augusteum.