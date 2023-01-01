This natural history museum showcases the ecology of Lower Saxony’s landscapes, including a huge section of peat bog with niches displaying some bog-preserved bodies that date as far back as the Roman period, accompanied by recovered pottery and metalwork of the time. Downstairs is a small aquarium and upstairs are some modern exhibits on various regional ecosystems, but unless you can read German they probably won't hold much interest.
Landesmuseum Natur und Mensch
Bremen & the East Frisian Coast
