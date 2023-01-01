Landesmuseum für Kunst und Kulturgeschichte

This museum chronicles the area’s history from the Middle Ages to modern times with an entertaining hodgepodge of artefacts: a grand carriage, a penny-farthing bicycle, royal and military clothing, antique furniture, medieval documents and more. Ducal rooms of state have been retained with regal decor. On the 1st floor you’ll find the Idyllenzimmer, with 44 paintings by court artist Heinrich Wilhelm Tischbein. It's housed inside the pale-yellow Renaissance-Baroque Schloss (1607) at the southern end of the Altstadt shopping district.

The combined ticket includes admission to the Augusteum and the Prinzenpalais.