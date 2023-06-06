Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Westend61
Bremen, one of Germany’s three city-states (along with Berlin and Hamburg), is known for being among the country’s most outward-looking and hospitable places, with a vibe that strikes a good balance between style, earthiness and good living. Nature is never far away here, but Bremen is better known for its fairy-tale character, unique Expressionist quarter and one of Germany’s most exciting football teams. It's also one of Europe's leaders in science and technology, home to the Airbus Defence and Space headquarters and a major Mercedes Benz plant.
Bremen City
In 1943, the Nazis started construction of a massive concrete bunker to build submarines in. At a planned production rate of 12 subs per month it was…
Bremen City
For art lovers, the highlight of Bremen’s Kulturmeile (Cultural Mile) is the Kunsthalle, which presents a large permanent collection of paintings,…
Bremen City
The charming medieval coopers lane was transformed into a prime example of mostly expressionist architecture in the 1920s at the instigation of coffee…
Bremen City
Bremen has a strong aerospace industry, and space buffs will enjoy the eye-catching, oyster-shaped Universum Science Centre, where you can make virtual…
Bremen City
Maritime buffs will enjoy a trip out to the Bremen suburb of Vegesack to visit this historic 86m-length boat, launched in 1927 as a full-rigged training…
Bremen City
Bremen’s Protestant main church has origins in the 8th century, though its ribbed vaulting, chapels and two high towers date from the 13th century. Aside…
Bremen City
Among Germany’s greatest sculptors, Gerhard Marcks (1889–1981) is the man responsible for Bremen’s famous Stadtmusikanten sculpture on Markt. Born in…
Paula Modersohn-Becker Haus Museum
Bremen City
Showcasing the art of the eponymous artist Paula Modersohn-Becker (1876–1907), an early expressionist and member of the Worpswede artists colony, this is…
Get to the heart of Bremen City with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Germany $26.99
Pocket Berlin $13.99
Pocket Munich $13.99