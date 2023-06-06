Overview

Bremen, one of Germany’s three city-states (along with Berlin and Hamburg), is known for being among the country’s most outward-looking and hospitable places, with a vibe that strikes a good balance between style, earthiness and good living. Nature is never far away here, but Bremen is better known for its fairy-tale character, unique Expressionist quarter and one of Germany’s most exciting football teams. It's also one of Europe's leaders in science and technology, home to the Airbus Defence and Space headquarters and a major Mercedes Benz plant.