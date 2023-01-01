Gerhard Marcks Haus

Among Germany’s greatest sculptors, Gerhard Marcks (1889–1981) is the man responsible for Bremen’s famous Stadtmusikanten sculpture on Markt. Born in Berlin, he was condemned as a ‘degenerate’ artist by the Nazis in the 1930s and forbidden from exhibiting his work until after WWII. In 1966 he transferred much of his work into a foundation in Bremen, culminating in this excellent museum with exhibits of his own works as well as those of modern and contemporary sculptors.