Showcasing the art of the eponymous artist Paula Modersohn-Becker (1876–1907), an early expressionist and member of the Worpswede artists colony, this is the first museum in the world dedicated to the works of a female painter. The building is the work of Bernhard Hoetger, the creative mind behind much of Böttcherstrasse. The combined ticket also includes admission to the Roselius-Haus Museum.