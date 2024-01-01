Bremen's landmark and Unesco-listed Rathaus (city hall) dates to 1400 but was a work in progress for centuries, as succeeding generations each tried to leave their own mark on the ever-growing complex. Much of the most lavish detail was added in the 17th century. It's the only town hall in Germany from the late Middle Ages that has survived the centuries intact.
Rathaus
Bremen City
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.93 MILES
In 1943, the Nazis started construction of a massive concrete bunker to build submarines in. At a planned production rate of 12 subs per month it was…
0.34 MILES
For art lovers, the highlight of Bremen’s Kulturmeile (Cultural Mile) is the Kunsthalle, which presents a large permanent collection of paintings,…
0.12 MILES
The charming medieval coopers lane was transformed into a prime example of mostly expressionist architecture in the 1920s at the instigation of coffee…
2.63 MILES
Bremen has a strong aerospace industry, and space buffs will enjoy the eye-catching, oyster-shaped Universum Science Centre, where you can make virtual…
24.95 MILES
The Augusteum showcases European paintings – with a strong focus on Italian and Dutch masters – from the 15th to the 18th century. It opened in 1867 in a…
Landesmuseum für Kunst und Kulturgeschichte
24.98 MILES
This museum chronicles the area’s history from the Middle Ages to modern times with an entertaining hodgepodge of artefacts: a grand carriage, a penny…
0.05 MILES
Bremen’s Protestant main church has origins in the 8th century, though its ribbed vaulting, chapels and two high towers date from the 13th century. Aside…
24.92 MILES
This branch of Oldenburg’s Museum of Art & Cultural History focuses on German artists, beginning with romanticism and neoclassicism of the mid-19th…
Nearby Bremen City attractions
1. Town Musicians of Bremen Statue
0.01 MILES
Local artist Gerhard Marcks cast this 1951 statute of the famous quartet in their most famous pose – scaring the robbers who invaded their house, with the…
0.05 MILES
Bremen’s Protestant main church has origins in the 8th century, though its ribbed vaulting, chapels and two high towers date from the 13th century. Aside…
0.07 MILES
Located inside Dom St Petri, but accessed via a separate entrance south of the main door, the Lead Cellar was formerly the cathedral’s cellar and today is…
4. Paula Modersohn-Becker Haus Museum
0.1 MILES
Showcasing the art of the eponymous artist Paula Modersohn-Becker (1876–1907), an early expressionist and member of the Worpswede artists colony, this is…
0.11 MILES
This 16th-century house contains a private collection of art from medieval times to the baroque era. It belonged to none other than Ludwig Roselius, the…
0.12 MILES
The charming medieval coopers lane was transformed into a prime example of mostly expressionist architecture in the 1920s at the instigation of coffee…
0.23 MILES
This maze of narrow, winding alleys was once the fishermen's quarter and later a red-light district. Now its doll's-house-sized cottages contain boutiques…
0.29 MILES
The city’s typical Dutch windmill adds a rural flavour to the parkland tracing the part of town where Bremen’s city fortifications once were. It houses a…