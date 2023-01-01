Klimahaus Bremerhaven 8° Ost

This shiny, space-age museum offers a journey around the world along the longitudinal meridian 8° east, through climate zones in Switzerland, Italy, Niger, Cameroon, Antarctica, Samoa, Alaska and Germany. The educational displays are aimed at kids but are adult-friendly, too. Temperatures soar and plummet accordingly, so along with sensible shoes to scale Swiss mountains and cross African rope bridges, bring a light jacket. Allow at least three hours to get the most from the experience.