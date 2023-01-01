Worpsweder Kunsthalle

This art museum right next to the tourist office displays the works of five post-war Worpswede artists: Hans-Georg Rauch, Peter Zimmermann, Heini Linkshänder, Willy Meyer-Osburg and Tobias Weichberger. These range from Expressionist landscapes to modernist nudes to works of social critique, such as Zimmermann's Glückfabrik (Happiness Factory), in which people holding hands enter a factory and come out the other end in individual cars with TV sets for heads.