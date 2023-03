A highlight of a visit to Worpswede is the stroll to the 55m-tall Weyerberg dune, less than a kilometre from the centre, where you find the Niedersachsenstein, a contentious sculpture looming like a giant eagle. This is the work of Bernhard Hoetger, the man responsible for much of Bremen’s Böttcherstrasse. Follow Lindenallee from the tourist office and then follow the trails off to the right.