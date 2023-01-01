Haus im Schluh

This handsome, half-timbered thatched-roof house is where artist Heinrich Vogeler's first wife, Martha, moved with their three daughters after the couple divorced. It's still furnished with paintings by Heinrich and furniture he designed. Another building holds a gallery of more of his works, and a weaving studio with several large looms (you can buy handmade textiles at the museum shop). A third house has five apartments and rooms that can be booked for accommodation (rooms/apartments for three nights from €60/85)