Grosse Kunstschau

This beautiful brick building designed by Bernhard Hoetger in 1927 houses a permanent exhibition of some of the artists colony's greatest painters, with a giant round skylight that complements the wooden floors. A particular highlight is Heinrich Vogeler's Sommerabend (Summer Evening), which depicts the artists relaxing on a summer's night but hints at the end of the idyll that was to come. There's a regularly changing exhibition of new art, too. The building also houses Kaffee Worpswede.