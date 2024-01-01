Situated a few kilometres south of Bremerhaven’s train station, this so-called ‘shop window to the fishing harbour’ is a former fish-packaging hall that's been converted into a retail precinct filled with fish restaurants, bars and small shops. It's a nice place for a seafood lunch or to pick up some trinkets and souvenirs.
Schaufenster Fischereihafen
Bremen & the East Frisian Coast
