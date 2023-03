Take a breather at the serene gardens of Prinsenhof, a 15th-century mansion-turned–luxury hotel with peaceful Renaissance-style gardens fragranced with roses and an abundance of herbs. Don't miss the sundial.

Each year in mid-July, poets gather here from all over the Netherlands during the open-air poetry festival, Dichters in de Prinsentiun (www.dichtersindeprinsentuin.nl) for two days of poetry readings and literary romance.