This huge 16th-century church commands the northeast corner of Grote Markt. The iconic church and its tower, Martinitoren, are among the few remnants of the Golden Age to survive fierce fighting late in WWII before Groningen's liberation on 17 April 1945. The large square on which it stands, framed with historic houses, was used until 1837 as a graveyard.

Particularly worthy of admiration is No 25 with an ornately carved gable, the former parsonage of the Sint Walburg church that once stood on the north side.