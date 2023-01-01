Forum Cultural Centre

Groningen's landmark cultural centre - home to the city's tourist office, library, five cinemas, exhibition spaces, the Nederlands Stripmuseum and a fabulous pavement cafe - will open its doors in 2019. Towering 10 storeys high on Nieuwe Markt, the eye-popping trapezoidal building is downtown's most striking piece of contemporary architecture and an icon of the new Groningen. Crane your neck upwards to admire its pièce de résistance – a hipster rooftop terrace with bar and summertime film screenings.