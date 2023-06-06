Groningen

Ships in Groningen

Overview

Looking at a map of the Netherlands, Groningen seems a long way from anywhere – but this vibrant, youthful city is among the country's most progressive urban metropolises, with a 40,000-strong student population injecting bags of creative zest into its buzzing cafe culture, hedonistic nightlife and rampant cultural scene.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Netherlands, Groningen, The Groninger Museum

    Groninger Museum

    Groningen

    Those arriving by train can't help but notice the Groninger Museum. Occupying three islands in the ring canal in front of the station, the museum is, at…

  • Nieuwe Markt

    Nieuwe Markt

    Groningen

    This dynamic city's most ambitious redevelopment project to date, the gleaming 'New Market' square is slated to become an A-lister hub for alfresco…

  • Noordelijk Scheepvaartmuseum

    Noordelijk Scheepvaartmuseum

    Groningen

    This engaging tour of the lives of seamen and the ships they sailed unfolds through the set of buildings that once made up a 16th-century distillery…

  • Martinitoren

    Martinitoren

    Groningen

    A climb up 251 steep and spiralling stone steps to the summit of this elegant, 96m-tall medieval tower (1482) rewards with grand views – and worrisome…

  • Forum Cultural Centre

    Forum Cultural Centre

    Groningen

    Groningen's landmark cultural centre - home to the city's tourist office, library, five cinemas, exhibition spaces, the Nederlands Stripmuseum and a…

  • Martinikerk

    Martinikerk

    Groningen

    This huge 16th-century church commands the northeast corner of Grote Markt. The iconic church and its tower, Martinitoren, are among the few remnants of…

  • Prinsentuin

    Prinsentuin

    Groningen

    Take a breather at the serene gardens of Prinsenhof, a 15th-century mansion-turned–luxury hotel with peaceful Renaissance-style gardens fragranced with…

  • Grote Markt

    Grote Markt

    Groningen

    The main square holds some gems, of which the Town Hall, dating from 1810, is the most dazzling. The string of cafes along the south side are perpetually…

Articles

Latest stories from Groningen

A man pulls a pint behind the bar at Brouwerij Martinus. There are craft brews on tap and large silver stills tucked next to the bar © Sara van Geloven/Lonely Planet

Food

Where to wet your whistle in Groningen: the 10 best bars and cafes

May 14, 2019 • 5 min read

