Nieuwe Markt

This dynamic city's most ambitious redevelopment project to date, the gleaming 'New Market' square is slated to become an A-lister hub for alfresco lounging when it finally takes shape in 2019. Its eastern side will be hemmed by the pyramidical hulk of the Forum Cultural Centre, and several cafe terraces, including trendy Het Concerthuis, will fringe its southern side.

For foodies, the main lure will be Merck (old Dutch for 'market'), a state-of-the-art food hall with 24 kitchen stalls, a coffee roastery, rooftop terrace and distillery by cocktail king Mr Mofongo. In 2020 a new luxury hotel, four-star WestCord Market Hotel Groningen, will also open on the square, complete with bakery, bar, restaurant and terrace.