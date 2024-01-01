Aa-kerk

Groningen

LoginSave

Located in the old harbour area, Aa-kerk was once a seaman's church dating to 1226. No longer a church, it is used as a concert and reception hall today.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Netherlands, Groningen, The Groninger Museum

    Groninger Museum

    0.33 MILES

    Those arriving by train can't help but notice the Groninger Museum. Occupying three islands in the ring canal in front of the station, the museum is, at…

  • Nieuwe Markt

    Nieuwe Markt

    0.32 MILES

    This dynamic city's most ambitious redevelopment project to date, the gleaming 'New Market' square is slated to become an A-lister hub for alfresco…

  • Kunsthalle

    Kunsthalle

    28.59 MILES

    Emden’s art gallery shows off a range of big, bold canvases, focusing on 20th-century art, in its light-flooded, white-and-exposed-timber rooms. Every few…

  • Noordelijk Scheepvaartmuseum

    Noordelijk Scheepvaartmuseum

    0.09 MILES

    This engaging tour of the lives of seamen and the ships they sailed unfolds through the set of buildings that once made up a 16th-century distillery…

  • Bourtange Fortress aerial view during sunset in the Province of Groningen. Fortress in shape of star near border of Netherlands and Germany.; Shutterstock ID 1960078267; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Bourtange Fortress

    29.87 MILES

    One of the best-preserved fortifications in the country stands at tiny Bourtange near the German border. With its flooded moats, solid defences and quaint…

  • Lauwersmeer National Park

    Lauwersmeer National Park

    17.85 MILES

    Nature lovers are in paradise in this tiny national park protecting the man-made watery shallows of Lauwersmeer, split between Friesland and the…

  • Schiermonnikoog National Park

    Schiermonnikoog National Park

    24.74 MILES

    The entire island, except for its single town and surrounding polder, was designated the Netherlands' first national park in 1989. It's easy to lose…

  • Martinitoren

    Martinitoren

    0.31 MILES

    A climb up 251 steep and spiralling stone steps to the summit of this elegant, 96m-tall medieval tower (1482) rewards with grand views – and worrisome…

View more attractions

Nearby Groningen attractions

1. Noordelijk Scheepvaartmuseum

0.09 MILES

This engaging tour of the lives of seamen and the ships they sailed unfolds through the set of buildings that once made up a 16th-century distillery…

2. Urinoir

0.13 MILES

This urinoir was designed by no less than Rem Koolhaas, with an arresting photo collage. For once it also includes a female facility. It's two blocks west…

3. Synagogue

0.17 MILES

Groningen's synagogue is one of the few working synagogues left in the country. Sporting Moorish adornments, the century-old structure now houses a school…

4. Academiegebouw

0.2 MILES

The stunning, Dutch Renaissance Academiegebouw is the main building of the university, with a breathtaking, richly decorated exterior from 1909.

5. Nederlands Stripmuseum

0.23 MILES

This museum covers the work of Holland's and Belgium's most renowned comic artists and their creations, including Tintin (here known as Kuifje), Suske &…

6. Town Hall

0.24 MILES

The Town Hall is an eye-catching building on the Grote Markt. It was built in 1810.

7. Grote Markt

0.27 MILES

The main square holds some gems, of which the Town Hall, dating from 1810, is the most dazzling. The string of cafes along the south side are perpetually…

8. Martinitoren

0.31 MILES

A climb up 251 steep and spiralling stone steps to the summit of this elegant, 96m-tall medieval tower (1482) rewards with grand views – and worrisome…