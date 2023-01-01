A climb up 251 steep and spiralling stone steps to the summit of this elegant, 96m-tall medieval tower (1482) rewards with grand views – and worrisome proximity to its giant bells, which ring every 15 minutes most days. Buy admission tokens at the tourist office across the street.

From the top terrace, another 54 steps wind up to the carillonneur's cabin where, twice a week, at noon on Tuesday and 11am on Saturday, the city's carillonneur (a professor at the university) performs a mesmerising one-hour concert. The current carillon was cast in 1662–63 and comprises 52 bells. Year-round, watch for occasional concerts on public holidays and during festivals.