The tiniest harbour in the Netherlands is 29km north of Groningen and 4.5km northwest of the village of Usquert. Its desolate beauty is striking and is best appreciated from the mudflats. Used until recently by shrimpers from Usquert (the nearest train station), the harbour now serves mainly as a takeoff point for wadlopers (mudflat hikers). To reach it from Usquert, cycle or drive by car between flat fields with huge clouds on the horizon.

The old inn that once served the sluice gate, ’t Zielhoes, is still in operation and its waddentaart, a rum-infused fruit pie, alone is well worth the trip.