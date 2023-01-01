Zeehondencreche Pieterburen

Devoted to the rescue and rehabilitation of sick and injured seals, this centre houses 20 to 30 sea mammals, which can be seen lounging and swimming in various pools. The centre also leads seal-watching cruises on the Waddenzee, departing from Lauwersoog, and is the starting point for guided mudflat-walking hikes. Check schedules and make reservations on the website for both.

Back in the 1970s, seeing how pollution and tourism were taking their toll on the local seal colonies, Lenie ’t Hart, a resident of the small coastal town of Pieterburen, began caring for the creatures in her backyard. From this small start arose this centre, which has released hundreds of seals back into the wild since then.