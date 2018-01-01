Welcome to Aruba
Venture away from the resorts and you're in for a real treat. At the island’s extreme ends are rugged, windswept vistas and uncrowded beaches – perfect for hiking and horseback riding. Crystal-clear waters are bursting with sea life and shipwrecks (and an airplane wreck or two), providing incredible opportunities for snorkeling and diving. And nonstop breezes create near-perfect conditions for windsurfing and kiteboarding.
So whether you're longing to lounge on a beach or to delve into the great outdoors, Aruba has got you covered. One happy island, indeed!
Top experiences in Aruba
Aruba activities
Aruba Queen Beatrix International Airport Round-Trip Transfer
Prebook your round-trip transfer between the Aruba airport and your hotel before you leave home and save holiday time. Transport only available to Palm Beach and Eagle Beach hotels.Please note: Transport is only available for Eagle Beach and Palm Beach hotels. Transport to private residences is not available.
Aruba ATV Tour with Natural Pool Swim
Thrill lovers, discover the beauty of Aruba’s northern coast on unconventional transport, the all-terrain vehicle (ATV). After hotel pickup you’ll be provided with a safety briefing and outfitted with the equipment needed for your ATV adventure. All passengers will ride Honda Ranchers 420cc's.Your 4-hour ride (round-trip) begins by following your guide up a winding road lined with white crosses. Arrive at beachside Alto Vista Chapel, bright yellow and meticulously maintained, built on the hilltop site of the island’s first Catholic church constructed in 1750. While learning about the chapel’s history, take out your camera and capture the chapel, sparkling Caribbean and flawless blue sky in one shot. Head to the nearby wish garden, where you’ll see hundreds of stone pyramids dotting a shoreline. Need a wish granted? Add to the field of dreams and build your own devotional tower. Continue on to the partial-stone wall ruins of Bushiribana, and learn about the abandoned mill that smelt three million pounds of gold during Aruba’s gold rush in the 19th century. After another jaw-jarring drive, arrive at a natural pool of ocean water, referred to as ‘conchi’ or ‘Cura di Tortuga,’ once the home of sea turtles. If the tide is calm enough, jump into the basin surrounded by craggy outcrops and wash off your dust-covered body, while minding the waves of the Caribbean dancing just on the other side of the rocky barrier. Get a kick out of the colorful fish sharing the pool with you. After a pleasant and leisurely swim in the natural pool, follow your guide back to where you started. Drop off the ATV and enjoy the return trip to your hotel.
Aruba Queen Beatrix Airport Round-Trip Private Transfer
Upon arrival at the airport in Aruba, you will be greeted by an English speaking representative. After you have cleared customs, just look for your last name on the personalized sign! Travel in comfort and safety to your hotel in Aruba. For your return journey, you will be met at your hotel and taken directly to the airport for your departure flight.
Aruba Off-Road Island Tour: Arikok National Park, Baby Beach
Your Aruba adventure starts with hotel pickup in the morning for the ride to the tour operator’s base, where you’ll meet your guide for a quick safety briefing before taking off in a caravan of Land Rovers specially designed to navigate Aruba’s rugged terrain. Hop in the passenger seat of your 4x4 Land Rover, or take the wheel if you feel like driving. Either way, you’ll enjoy a comfortable ride with the Land Rover’s extra-cushioned seats. Tour the island’s natural and historical attractions, stopping along the way to take photos and listen to commentary from your guide. Sites visited include California Lighthouse on Aruba’s northern end, the Gold Mill Ruins where you can see remains of the island’s gold-prospecting days and the ruins of the Natural Bridge, a limestone bridge on the northeast coast that collapsed in 2005. When you reach Arikok National Park, a protected preserve that takes up almost one-fifth of the island, get ready for a fun, bumpy, off-road ride through the park to the Natural Pool — aka conchi — a swimming spot formed by volcanic rock that sits right on the coast. Inaccessible by regular vehicles, the Natural Pool provides the feeling of ‘discovering’ a piece of the island that many visitors don’t make the effort to see. Put on the provided snorkeling gear and jump in the water to check out the colorful fish and coral. You can also cool off with provided drinks during your 60 to 90 minutes of free time here. After leaving the Natural Pool, return to your Land Rover for the drive to Baby Beach on Aruba’s southern coast. This crescent-shaped stretch of shoreline is known for its calm, shallow, kid-friendly waters, hence its name. You have another 60 to 90 minutes of free time here to relax; snorkeling gear is provided if you feel like exploring the marine life.Your tour ends with return to the tour base where you can transfer to the vehicle that will take you back to your hotel. Lunch is provided about halfway through the day. Sample lunch items include burgers, vegetarian pasta and barbecued chicken.
Aruba Sunset Catamaran Cruise
This relaxing sail is the perfect way to end the day. Gaze at stunning views of Aruba's coastline and a spectacular sunset aboard a custom-built luxurious and spacious catamaran.Enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary bar featuring beer and cocktails. The catamarans feature two marine bathrooms, sunning nets, plenty of seating space, music, and a fully-stocked bar.Whether you are looking for an ideal family trip or a romantic getaway for two, this cruise offers an unbelievably cultural experience.
Aruba Sunset Cruise and Seaside Dinner
Your evening begins at Pelican Pier on Aruba’s northwest coast. After meeting your experienced crew and boarding your catamaran, head out along the coastline for your 2-hour sunset cruise. While you admire the Caribbean views and watch the sun sink below the horizon, creating a warm glow across the shimmering water, enjoy the open bar and snacks provided on board. Then return to shore for dinner at the Pelican Nest Seafood Grill, located on the end of Pelican Pier. Dine on chicken, steak or seafood such as grouper or snapper straight off the open grill, and soak up the gorgeous waterfront setting. With its prime location, the Pelican Nest is a favorite island restaurant and makes for a wonderful end to your evening. After dinner, you are free to continue your night on your own with tropical cocktails or other beverages at the Pelican Bar.Sample dinner menu (subject to change): Soup of the day Garden salad Grilled steak, chicken or fish Choice of dessert