Aruba Off-Road Island Tour: Arikok National Park, Baby Beach

Your Aruba adventure starts with hotel pickup in the morning for the ride to the tour operator’s base, where you’ll meet your guide for a quick safety briefing before taking off in a caravan of Land Rovers specially designed to navigate Aruba’s rugged terrain. Hop in the passenger seat of your 4x4 Land Rover, or take the wheel if you feel like driving. Either way, you’ll enjoy a comfortable ride with the Land Rover’s extra-cushioned seats. Tour the island’s natural and historical attractions, stopping along the way to take photos and listen to commentary from your guide. Sites visited include California Lighthouse on Aruba’s northern end, the Gold Mill Ruins where you can see remains of the island’s gold-prospecting days and the ruins of the Natural Bridge, a limestone bridge on the northeast coast that collapsed in 2005. When you reach Arikok National Park, a protected preserve that takes up almost one-fifth of the island, get ready for a fun, bumpy, off-road ride through the park to the Natural Pool — aka conchi — a swimming spot formed by volcanic rock that sits right on the coast. Inaccessible by regular vehicles, the Natural Pool provides the feeling of ‘discovering’ a piece of the island that many visitors don’t make the effort to see. Put on the provided snorkeling gear and jump in the water to check out the colorful fish and coral. You can also cool off with provided drinks during your 60 to 90 minutes of free time here. After leaving the Natural Pool, return to your Land Rover for the drive to Baby Beach on Aruba’s southern coast. This crescent-shaped stretch of shoreline is known for its calm, shallow, kid-friendly waters, hence its name. You have another 60 to 90 minutes of free time here to relax; snorkeling gear is provided if you feel like exploring the marine life.Your tour ends with return to the tour base where you can transfer to the vehicle that will take you back to your hotel. Lunch is provided about halfway through the day. Sample lunch items include burgers, vegetarian pasta and barbecued chicken.