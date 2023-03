The capital's newest museum is housed in the beautifully restored colonial-era Ecury Complex, home to a successful merchant family throughout the 20th century. The engaging exhibits focus on Arawak life in the precolonial period, with a reproduction of a traditional home and multimedia presentations. Actual artifacts are few, though there are some stone tools and other items dating from 4000 BC.

At research time the museum was closed until further notice for renovations.