Butterfly Farm

Tucked between the low-rise and high-rise resort areas, this place will make your heart go aflutter, as the gorgeous gardens are teeming with butterflies and moths of all sizes and colors. Guided tours walk you through the lepidoptera life cycle, and the habitat provides for tropical dry forest and rainforest species. The variety is impressive.

The admission fee covers entry for the entirety of your vacation, which is particularly useful if you're interested in seeing butterflies emerging from their pupae (only possible on a specially arranged second visit).