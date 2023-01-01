Aruba Ostrich Farm

With 18 ostriches, 16 emus and a bunch of ducks, geese, peacocks, chickens and turtles, this well-kept little farm makes a fun and educational stop on your way to the northern part of the island. Highlights include hand-feeding the ostriches (be sure to have a photo taken while you do this) and feasting on their enormous eggs, which (when available) are served for breakfast at the lovely open-air restaurant.

A wonderful farmers market is held here once a month, usually on a Sunday. Stalls feature local fruit and vegetables, as well as art, crafts, jewelry and other handmade items. Check the website to see whether the market coincides with your visit.