Some say it's a pile of rocks; others say it's an incredible natural wonder. This fascinating geological formation is a popular spot for rock-climbers and explorers (who are abetted by human-made pathways between the rocks). The ancient Arawak petroglyphs on-site have led scholars to believe that this was a sacred place for the island's earliest inhabitants.
Ayo Rock
Aruba
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.84 MILES
Powerful wave action has worn this depression into the coastal limestone ridge. The surrounding rocks break the surf, so – with waves crashing all around …
5.91 MILES
Fronting a line of low-rise resorts just northwest of Oranjestad, Eagle is a long stretch of white sand that regularly makes lists of the best beaches in…
1.1 MILES
Limestone cliffs, crystal-clear waters and crashing waves make this beach experience different from all others on the island. This east-coast beauty is…
7.84 MILES
Up the hill from Arashi Beach, this tall sentinel is named for an old wrecked ship called the California, which is not the ship of similar name …
1.9 MILES
Aruba's second-highest peak attracts lionhearted souls with its 165m, 587-stair climb. Summiting Hooiberg (it means 'haystack' in Dutch) takes most people…
1.13 MILES
With 18 ostriches, 16 emus and a bunch of ducks, geese, peacocks, chickens and turtles, this well-kept little farm makes a fun and educational stop on…
2.86 MILES
Make an ass of yourself doting on these winsome critters, who will follow you around for attention and snacks. Donkeys were brought to Aruba by the…
5.85 MILES
Tucked between the low-rise and high-rise resort areas, this place will make your heart go aflutter, as the gorgeous gardens are teeming with butterflies…
Nearby Aruba attractions
1.1 MILES
Limestone cliffs, crystal-clear waters and crashing waves make this beach experience different from all others on the island. This east-coast beauty is…
1.11 MILES
The remnant of a limestone cave that was hollowed out by the waves and subsequently collapsed, this bridge-like rock formation on the sea cliffs makes a…
1.13 MILES
With 18 ostriches, 16 emus and a bunch of ducks, geese, peacocks, chickens and turtles, this well-kept little farm makes a fun and educational stop on…
1.44 MILES
If you're bummed that the Natural Bridge isn't what it used to be, take a short walk east from Andicuri Beach to Blackstone Beach. The landscape here is…
1.7 MILES
About 1 mile west of Ayo Rock, these mysterious rock formations rise out of the desert landscape in the shape of creatures such as birds and dragons. It's…
1.9 MILES
Aruba's second-highest peak attracts lionhearted souls with its 165m, 587-stair climb. Summiting Hooiberg (it means 'haystack' in Dutch) takes most people…
2.84 MILES
Powerful wave action has worn this depression into the coastal limestone ridge. The surrounding rocks break the surf, so – with waves crashing all around …
2.86 MILES
Make an ass of yourself doting on these winsome critters, who will follow you around for attention and snacks. Donkeys were brought to Aruba by the…