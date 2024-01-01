Ayo Rock

Aruba

Some say it's a pile of rocks; others say it's an incredible natural wonder. This fascinating geological formation is a popular spot for rock-climbers and explorers (who are abetted by human-made pathways between the rocks). The ancient Arawak petroglyphs on-site have led scholars to believe that this was a sacred place for the island's earliest inhabitants.

  Natural Pool

    Natural Pool

    2.84 MILES

    Powerful wave action has worn this depression into the coastal limestone ridge. The surrounding rocks break the surf, so – with waves crashing all around …

  Eagle Beach

    Eagle Beach

    5.91 MILES

    Fronting a line of low-rise resorts just northwest of Oranjestad, Eagle is a long stretch of white sand that regularly makes lists of the best beaches in…

  Andicuri Beach

    Andicuri Beach

    1.1 MILES

    Limestone cliffs, crystal-clear waters and crashing waves make this beach experience different from all others on the island. This east-coast beauty is…

  California Lighthouse

    California Lighthouse

    7.84 MILES

    Up the hill from Arashi Beach, this tall sentinel is named for an old wrecked ship called the California, which is not the ship of similar name …

  Hooiberg

    Hooiberg

    1.9 MILES

    Aruba's second-highest peak attracts lionhearted souls with its 165m, 587-stair climb. Summiting Hooiberg (it means 'haystack' in Dutch) takes most people…

  Aruba Ostrich Farm

    Aruba Ostrich Farm

    1.13 MILES

    With 18 ostriches, 16 emus and a bunch of ducks, geese, peacocks, chickens and turtles, this well-kept little farm makes a fun and educational stop on…

  Donkey Sanctuary

    Donkey Sanctuary

    2.86 MILES

    Make an ass of yourself doting on these winsome critters, who will follow you around for attention and snacks. Donkeys were brought to Aruba by the…

  Butterfly Farm

    Butterfly Farm

    5.85 MILES

    Tucked between the low-rise and high-rise resort areas, this place will make your heart go aflutter, as the gorgeous gardens are teeming with butterflies…

