If you're bummed that the Natural Bridge isn't what it used to be, take a short walk east from Andicuri Beach to Blackstone Beach. The landscape here is made up of sharp black rocks and a natural bridge formation that's continually being eroded by the crashing sea.

Most people refer to it as the Twin Bridges because you can only see two bridges at a time. But see if you can spot all three by changing your vantage point.