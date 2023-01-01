Make an ass of yourself doting on these winsome critters, who will follow you around for attention and snacks. Donkeys were brought to Aruba by the Spaniards, but many animals went rogue when they were no longer needed on farms. Unfortunately, they didn't fare well after automobile traffic increased on the island. The donkeys at the sanctuary are well taken care of: they are named, treated, fed, protected and loved. You won't be able to resist them!

The Donkey Sanctuary is located east of the airport. From Rte 1 in Barcadera, take Rte 4 north and turn right on Bringamosa.