Limestone cliffs, crystal-clear waters and crashing waves make this beach experience different from all others on the island. This east-coast beauty is popular with surfers and boogie-boarders. Otherwise, you might have the place to yourself (note that swimming is treacherous).

It can be a challenge to find Andicuri. If you come from the north – via the Natural Bridge – you'll need a 4WD (or two strong legs to do the rough 1-mile hike); a regular car can get closer by coming through Ayo.