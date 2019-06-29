Powerful wave action has worn this depression into the coastal limestone ridge. The surrounding rocks break the surf, so – with waves crashing all around – you can take a peaceful, cooling dip. Bring your mask and snorkel and commune with the fish hiding out in here. You'll want water shoes for the sharp rocks.

The road to the Natural Pool is not passable in a regular car. You can reach it by 4WD or via a 3.5-mile walk from the visitors center. The scenery is stunning, but the journey is hot and windy. Bring plenty of water and start early. Along the way you'll reach the summit of Sero Arikok, Aruba's second-highest peak, yielding marvelous views of the coast and the island.