Though this limestone cave is extensive, only the entrance hall is open to visitors. Aside from stalactites, stalagmites and other impressive rock formations, the cave contains well-preserved drawings by Caquetío people (a branch of the Arawak) that date back about 1000 years. Park rangers are on-site to provide a short tour and answer questions.

Fontein Cave is near Boca Prins, due east of the main park entrance.