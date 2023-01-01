This large limestone cave has two 'windows' that allow natural light to filter in. It's home to several species of bat, so flashlights are not permitted (they would disturb the bats). According to local legend, Wadirikiri was the beautiful daughter of an ancient Caquetío chief. When she fell in love with a foreign man known as White Feather, her father was incensed and held her captive in this cave, which now bears her name.

Quadirikiri Cave is south of Boca Prins, not far from the park's southern entrance.