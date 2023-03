The remnant of a limestone cave that was hollowed out by the waves and subsequently collapsed, this bridge-like rock formation on the sea cliffs makes a decent photo op. The original attraction was a much larger adjacent bridge, but it collapsed in 2005. Accordingly, the remaining formation is sometimes called 'Baby Bridge' (or 'Son of a Bridge').

The Natural Bridge is on the east coast, north of Arikok National Wildlife Park. From Rte 6, look for the turnoff to Matividiri.