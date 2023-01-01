Aruba Aloe Museum & Factory

You'll see aloe – the spiky desert plant that is the source of the healing and moisturizing aloe-vera gel – sprouting all over the island. Aruba Aloe grows and harvests the plant for high-end skincare products, which it makes right here in the factory. Learn more than you ever wanted to know about aloe – and see it in action and sample the goods – at the museum and on a tour of the factory.

The factory is off Rte 4, about 1.4km east of Lloyd G Smith Blvd. The products are sold in stores throughout Aruba.