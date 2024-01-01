Fort Zoutman

Aruba

It's not much to look at, but this 18th-century fort was built to defend the port against pirates. The attached Willem III Tower was added later, serving as both lighthouse and clock tower until 1963. The complex now houses the small Aruba Historical Museum and the weekly Bonbini Festival.

Nearby Aruba attractions

1. Aruba Historical Museum

Fort Zoutman houses a tiny museum featuring rotating exhibits on the island's history. It's worth the price of admission just to climb to the top of the…

2. Dr Eloy Arends House

0.07 MILES

A local landmark – and no wonder, it's a beauty. Dating to 1922, the elegant, emerald-green, white-trimmed house is now part of the city-council complex.

3. Wilhelmina Park

0.12 MILES

This shady refuge is a tribute to Queen Wilhelmina, the longest-reigning Dutch monarch (1890–1948).

4. Aruba Archaeological Museum

0.27 MILES

The capital's newest museum is housed in the beautifully restored colonial-era Ecury Complex, home to a successful merchant family throughout the 20th…

5. Surfside Beach

0.82 MILES

Surfside is a pretty pleasant place to spend an afternoon if you're hankering after some sun, surf and sand. It's the best, most swimmable beach in…

6. Aruba Aloe Museum & Factory

1.61 MILES

You'll see aloe – the spiky desert plant that is the source of the healing and moisturizing aloe-vera gel – sprouting all over the island. Aruba Aloe…

7. Manchebo Beach

2.49 MILES

Just south of Eagle, this large beach reaches out to a point. It was once a destination for topless sunbathers, but that's frowned upon these days. Still,…

