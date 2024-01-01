It's not much to look at, but this 18th-century fort was built to defend the port against pirates. The attached Willem III Tower was added later, serving as both lighthouse and clock tower until 1963. The complex now houses the small Aruba Historical Museum and the weekly Bonbini Festival.
Fort Zoutman
Aruba
Fort Zoutman houses a tiny museum featuring rotating exhibits on the island's history. It's worth the price of admission just to climb to the top of the…
