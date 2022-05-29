Aruba, referred to as “One Happy Island” due to its 300 days of sunshine, friendly locals and laid-back atmosphere, is home to more than 40 miles of coastline, graceful flamingos gallivanting around its shores and more than 95 recorded nationalities.

With an array of pristine beaches to enjoy, the island is also home to an array of things to do and places to see, stemming from unique wellness offerings like watsu water massages to more nature-based activities such as soaking in the natural pools at Arikok National Park.

Here are the best places to visit in Aruba.

Create your own adventure while exploring Arikok National Park on the island of Aruba © Matteo Bartolini / Shutterstock

1. Explore Arikok National Park

Covering about 20 percent of the island, Arikok National Park is a showcase of Aruba’s natural beauty. With its rugged terrain and indigenous wildlife (watch out for the towering cacti), you’ll be able to spend the day getting acquainted with the island’s desert-like terrain.

From adventurous guided off-roading tours to renting your own personal jeep – you’ll be able to spend the day getting acquainted with the island’s desert-like terrain.

Other must-do activities while visiting Arikok National include: swimming in the park’s natural pool, seeing the natural rock bridge and visiting the California Lighthouse.

Note: While riding ATVs in Aruba is a highlight for travelers, the island does not allow vehicles within the park’s grounds.

2. Discover Aruba’s aloe heritage at the Aruba Aloe Factory Museum and Store

Aruba isn’t just about stunning beaches. The island has a rich history in aloe cultivation that extends back 160 years. The succulent plant that grows in tropical and arid climates is known for its thick, fleshy leaves that contain aloe gel that hydrates the skin, soothes sunburns and accelerates wound healing.

The Aruba Aloe Factory exports aloe vera to more than 55 countries around the world and visitors at the factory museum and store can see how aloe is harvested, processed and transformed into skin care products that, of course, you can also stock up on at the end of the visit.

3. Dine like a local at Zeerover

For the freshest seafood on the island, visit the local favorite, Zeerover. Located along a dock in the southwestern town of Savaneta, the fresh menu is based on what the restaurant’s fishermen catch that day.

Get there early to ensure the best culinary options because once it’s gone, that’s it. Get the daily fish, shrimp, fries, cornbread and an ice-cold beer if you really want to order like a local. Orders are calculated by weight.

4. Unwind at Manchebo Beach

For those seeking a quieter alternative to Aruba’s bustling resort beaches, Manchebo Beach offers a serene escape. Its wide, uncrowded stretches of soft sand and calm waters are perfect for yoga, reading, or simply soaking in the sun.

The beach is also home to several wellness resorts, such as Bucati & Tara, an intimate adults-only spa resort where you can indulge in a spa day or join a beachside yoga class.

If you truly want to experience bliss, book a room. The intimate property is extremely private, eco-friendly, and quiet—truly a departure from many of the expansive all-inclusive resorts on bigger, more popular beaches.

5. Get colorful in the artsy San Nicolas district

Easily the most colorful and eclectic neighborhood in Aruba, San Nicolas is known for its dozens of murals and vibrant street art. Get to know the island’s in-depth history and how it became a melting pot of cultures on a walking tour. The area’s most photographed piece of street art is the “One Happy Art Island” mural.

The neighborhood is also home to several restaurants, including O’Niel Caribbean Kitchen.

6. Be surrounded by a flutter of colors at the Butterfly Farm

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of butterflies at Aruba’s Butterfly Farm. Located near Palm Beach, the farm is a tropical garden teeming with dozens of species of colorful butterflies from around the globe.

Learn about the life cycle of these beautiful creatures, including the stunning Blue Morpho, the striped Zebra Longwing and the distinctive Monarch, and wander through the lush foliage as butterflies flutter around you. It’s a magical experience for all ages.

7. Dine and dip at the Flying Fishbone

"When land meets the sea." That could be the motto for Aruba’s Flying Fishbone restaurant. A popular date night or celebratory spot for locals, the outdoor restaurant offers guests the chance to dip their feet in the Caribbean Sea while feasting on fresh seafood.

Several of the tables are set up in a shallow pool of water that flows from the ocean. Don’t worry – there’s a small protective barrier that keeps your table from drifting out.

Reservations for the oceanside tables go fast, so book well in advance if you want the full Flying Fishbone experience. Plus, the restaurant lives up to the hype by serving up some of the best seafood dishes on the island, like the Savaneta Seafood History variety of seafood served with rice and a curry sauce.

8. Take a walk on the wild side at Philip’s Animal Garden

Philip’s Animal Garden is a sanctuary focusing on the rescue and rehabilitation of exotic animals. This compassionate haven nurtures over 50 different species, ranging from the slithering grace of snakes to the playful antics of monkeys.

The sanctuary specializes in providing a safe and nurturing environment for animals that have been neglected, abandoned, or previously kept as pets in unsuitable conditions. During your visit, you can engage with educational guided tours that offer insight into the recovery process of the animals and contribute to the ongoing efforts.

Visitors have the chance to see a diverse collection of animals, including parrots with their dazzling plumage and vocal talents, and a variety of mammals such as llamas and potbellied pigs, each adding their own charm to the eclectic mix.

Snap a picture or two at the iconic fofoti trees on Eagle Beach © Federico Cabello / Getty Images

9. See the iconic Fofoti Trees along Eagle Beach

Calling cards for the island, the Fofoti and Divi Divi trees will always point you in the right direction. Both trees – similar in stature – lean in the southeast direction due to the island’s trade winds blowing from the northeast.

It’s easy to get the two mixed up, but the best way to tell them apart is Fofoti trees typically grow along the beaches – mostly along Eagle Beach – while the Divi Divi trees can be found sprouting from the soil all around Aruba.

10. Step back in time at Fort Zoutman

The oldest structure in Aruba, Fort Zoutman is found in the vibrant capital of Oranjestad. Constructed in 1798, the historical fort was initially built to protect the island from pirates. Today, it stands as a proud symbol of Aruba and houses the Historical Museum of Aruba.

As you wander through the museum, you’ll encounter a series of engaging exhibits that chronicle the island’s development from its early indigenous populations into its modern era.

One of the highlights of the fort is the Bon Bini Festival, held every Tuesday evening. The courtyard comes alive with the rhythms of steel drums and traditional dances performed in colorful costumes, artisans display their crafts and local foods are served to provide a taste of Aruban hospitality and tradition.

11. Indulge in a unique poolside dining experience at Papiamento

Sometimes you just want to get dolled up and hit the town. Aruba’s family-owned Papiamento is just the spot. The restaurant, located on the property of a vintage cottage home and wine cellar, provides an upscale dining experience like no other.

As you sit poolside, enjoying the sounds of the night’s live music, feast on the restaurant’s popular dishes including its “Stone Specials” where fare is cooked on the open-air terrace and served to the table sizzling hot so guests can allow it to cook to their liking.

If you aren’t starving, opt for a casual nightcap at the property’s hidden outdoor bar. Be sure to also ask for a tour of the cottage and wine cellar while there; if they aren’t too busy, the staff is happy to show you around.

12. Snorkel at Mangel Halto Beach

A hidden gem in Pos Chiquito, Mangel Halto Beach is Aruba’s secluded treasure. This beach is renowned for its shallow, crystal-clear waters bordered by lush mangrove forests, offering a serene setting.

The beach’s unique topography features a series of natural mangrove channels that lead to the open sea, where an abundant coral reef thrives just a short swim from the shore. Here, snorkelers can explore vibrant underwater ecosystems teeming with colorful fish, sea fans and sponges.

For those who prefer to relax and soak in the natural beauty, the beach provides a soft sandy area interspersed with pockets of coral stone. The shallow waters make it a safe choice for families with children who can play and swim without the worry of deep waves.

Fish swim around the SS Antilla wreck in Malmok Bay, Aruba ©Luiz Felipe V. Puntel/Shutterstock

13. Explore Aruba’s underwater world by submarine

Most people head to the beaches of Aruba to snorkel, dip their toes in or to go for a leisurely swim. But, you can also explore the island’s underwater life through a submarine expedition.

A tour with Aruba Atlantis Submarine Expedition takes you out on a US Coast Guard-certified vessel that goes 130ft below the ocean’s surface. You’ll see everything from shipwrecks and coral reefs to schools of colorful fish and other types of marine life as the guide provides commentary along the way.