Most beaches in Aruba are the very definition of paradise: palm trees, soft white sand and turquoise waters. But there are also some others that are exciting for water sports enthusiasts, perfect for families, great for marine life, and those that are far from a typical beach.

So get ready to discover the best beaches Aruba has to offer. Let's dive into the most breathtaking and must-visit spots that will make your island getaway unforgettable.

1. Eagle Beach

Best for beach for a day out

Having been named the best beach in the Caribbean several times, Eagle Beach is renowned for its wide stretch of pristine white sand and crystal-clear waters. There are shady spots, beach huts and all sorts of activities, such as yoga, snorkeling and beach tennis, which is a favorite among the locals, especially on the weekends. The sand is super soft and it's a lot of fun, so feel free to watch or join in.

The iconic, photogenic Fofoti trees are often featured in advertising and social media – you've probably seen an image of Eagle Beach and its trees whilst researching for your trip to Aruba.

Eagle Beach is a key nesting site for four species of sea turtles, adding to its natural charm. Some parts of the beach might be closed off to keep the nests safe.

Planning tip: If you plan to spend the day, bring enough cash. Some places charge US$50 and more for two simple beach chairs.

Join in the fun at Hadicurari Beach with a windsurfing or kitesurfing lesson. Aaron Hawkins/Getty Images

2. Hadicurari Beach (Fisherman's Huts)

Best beach for windsurfing and kitesurfing

If you are an adventure seeker or water sports lover, Hadicurari Beach is for you. It is the best place on the island for windsurfing and kitesurfing thanks to its steady winds and calm, shallow waters. Both beginners and experienced surfers come here to have a good time. Sign up for a class and try the sport out for yourself.

Aruba Hi-Winds is a windsurfing competition taking place every summer. It’s the largest of its kind in the Caribbean. Sarah-Quita Offringa is an Arubian 24-time world champion windsurfer who often trains here when she isn’t competing internationally.

Whether you surf or not, make Hadicurari Beach part of your Aruba itinerary and enjoy the show of colorful kites in the sky.

3. Baby Beach

Best beach for families

Near San Nicolas in the southern part of Aruba, you’ll find Baby Beach. It’s a wonderful place for families with young children. Thanks to its unique shape, the beach is quite protected, with shallow areas and only small waves. Make sure to stay in the designated areas as the bay opens up to the ocean.

With refreshment stands offering drinks, snacks and serving up BBQ and seafood, you'll be well fed. Rent beach chairs, windbreaks and snorkel gear, or simply relax in the shade of one of the free huts.

Planning tip: Baby Beach is about a 40-minute drive from Oranjestad.

Admire the shimmering shades of blue in the water at Mangel Halto Beach. Flavio Vallenari/Getty Images

4. Mangel Halto Beach

Best beach for snorkeling, kayaking and SUP

Mangel Halto Beach is a great place for adventurers who enjoy snorkeling, kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding (SUP). And once you're done, spend the evening watching the sunset over a delicious seafood dinner.

The beach is located right next to the road, so it’s not super quiet, but the mangroves and the trillion shades of blue in the water make up for it. There are wooden decks and stairs in some parts of the beach and its surrounding area. Some of it is a sandy beach, some of it is rocky cliffs that aren’t too steep, but as the water is generally pretty shallow, you shouldn’t try to jump in.

Planning tip: Certified scuba divers will enjoy the reef that drops to approximately 30m (100ft) and is home to colorful fish, octopuses and barracudas.

5. Tres Trapi

Best beach for marine life

You’ll find Tres Trapi Beach – which translates to Three Steps in Papiamento – almost at the very northern tip of Aruba. Malmok Beach, Boca Catalina Beach and Arashi Beach are its neighbors, and they are all beautiful, but if you are looking for a special treat, then Tres Trapi is the spot for you.

Thanks to its clear waters, chances seeing turtles in the wild here are high. In fact, they're almost guaranteed, so bring your fins, mask and snorkel and enjoy the show. Note: keep a good distance from the marine wildlife and never attempt to touch them.

Planning tip: You can drive right up, park and hop in the water at Tres Trapi. You probably won’t be spending an entire day here, though, as there is hardly any shade and the rocks aren’t very comfortable.

Detour: Drive up to California Lighthouse at sunset and enjoy the magical colorful show as the sun disappears on the horizon.

Take a break on Arashi Beach with friends and family. Flavio Vallenari/Getty Images

6. Arashi Beach

Best beach for relaxing

Arashi Beach is especially popular with families because it is great for snorkeling, swimming and sunbathing. Palapas (sunshades) and sunbeds are available for rent, but feel free to bring one from your apartment or hotel, as many offer them free of charge. Beach huts, a lively bar and showers are also available. Occasional live music adds to its charm. The waves and currents are gentle and usually safe for swimmers.

Planning tip: If you enjoy snorkeling, head to the left side of the beach to find marine life.

7. Natural Pool (Conchi)

Best for a unique Aruba experience

While not technically a beach, the Natural Pool aka Conchi had to make this list of top beaches. Located inside Arikok National Park and only reachable by 4WD, horseback or hiking, it’s a unique spot on the island. The desert landscape and rough rocks make this dip one of a kind. Bring water shoes so you don’t hurt yourself when going in.

Planning tip: To get to Conchi, you need to be an experienced off-road driver. If you have little to no experience, consider joining a 4WD tour with a driver.