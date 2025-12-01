The sun-soaked paradise of Sint Maarten is a magical oasis with sugary beaches and azure water. The 13-square mile Sint Maarten draws travelers from around the world.

Some travelers arrive by cruise ship to the Philipsburg's port. A major hub in the Caribbean, the capital's port accommodates up to eight ships at one time.

The Dutch side of the unique two-nation island is also known for its world-famous landing approach which brings in planes over crowds at the hugely popular Maho Beach. Sint Maarten is also celebrated for shopping, dining and adventure.

A Carnival parade. timsimages.uk/Shutterstock

When should I go to Sint Maarten?

The short answer is anytime. Located in the Lesser Antilles among the northernmost Leeward Islands, Sint Maarten enjoys a tropical climate with average temperatures ranging from 74℉ (23 ℃) to 90℉ (32℃).

With roughly 8 to 10 hours of sun a day, summoning your inner beach bum will be easy work whenever you go.

Visiting during the off season (June to November) means fewer crowds, lower hotel rates and cheaper flights, but it also coincides with hurricane season when the heat intensifies. Though hurricanes rarely occur, you should bookmark the National Hurricane Center for up-to-date information before and during your stay.

High season (December to April) brings higher rates as the weather mellows and famed events like Carnival and the Heineken Regatta kick off.

Snorkeling at Mullet Bay Beach. Morgan Tiphagne/500px

How much time should I spend in Sint Maarten?

Plan to spend at least a long weekend, or better yet book five days. Besides unwinding on pristine beaches with amazing snorkeling, Sint Maarten is a hit with shopaholics.

Philipsburg is filled with scores of shops selling luxury goods and local merchandise. Shopping is a big draw (approximately two million people visit each year) because of the country’s duty-free status, saving you up to 30% on purchases compared to in the USA.

The culinary scene reflects the mashup of more than 100 nationalities in Sint Maarten.

While inland, nature enthusiasts will want to check out the jaw-dropping vistas on a hike, or head on a zipline, schooner and gondola adventure.

Wellness seekers will find a once-in-a-lifetime spa experience through Serenity Spa at an idyllic cliffside gazebo on Maho Bay near Princess Juliana International Airport, where planes land over the beach.

Situated above peaceful turquoise water, the magical spa setting contrasts with the faint din of beachgoers cheering as planes land.

You can also tailor your trip to the history buff in the family with an itinerary that includes the Concordia Monument, the sight marking the border of Saint Martin, and Fort Amsterdam, the 1631 Dutch military fortress.

Is it easy to get in and around Sint Maarten?

Nonstop international flights from major US cities, Amsterdam and Paris bring a flurry of international travelers. A large share of visitors come ashore from massive ships such as Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian, docking close to Philipsburg’s vibrant boardwalk.

Taxis or buses are available but for maximum flexibility you should consider renting a car. More adventurous travelers should inquire about renting an ATV, a family-friendly buggy or a scooter.

Top things to do in Sint Maarten

Make a classic Johnny Cake in Sint Maarten

Attend a Johnny Cake class at Fleming’s Cafe with the charismatic chef Lennox Fleming. The personalized classes are curated to fit the interests and size of a group and can be arranged through email or Facebook messenger.

A Johnny Cake is a fried, cornmeal flatbread, a staple in Sint Maarten and throughout the Caribbean. A highly versatile food, the Johnny Cake is a go-to whether you’re dunking them in soup or making sandwiches.

Since it’s no fun to begin a cooking class on an empty stomach, indulge in chef Fleming’s local “musts” like banana fritters and saltfish before pivoting to measure, mix, knead and fry up delicious Johnny Cakes.

A scuba diver exploring a shipwreck off the coast of Sint Maarten. timsimages.uk/Shutterstock

Whether by land or sea, enjoy the natural wonders of Sint Maarten

There are 37 beaches on Sint Maarten, including secluded hideaways like Indigo Bay and the lively Maho Beach. Visitors flock to Maho Beach to snap photos of incoming aircraft.

You can dive into sea life at any one of the 35 dive sites around the island or enjoy the top-notch snorkeling at Mullet Bay and Cupecoy Beach where you can revel in colorful busy reefs. Check out shipwrecks teeming with marine life in Simpson Bay and Little Bay with the floating Tiki Hut.

Head into the rainforest to ride the Flying Dutchman, the steepest zip line in the world. You'll be securely strapped in a seat suspended by cable 2800ft above ground. Don’t forget to admire the view as you hurtle down 1050ft at a 42% grade.

Sushi at a beach restaurant in Sint Maarten. andotherstoriesetc/Shutterstock

Eat food from around the world in Sint Maarten

As we mentioned, foodies love Sint Maarten for its diverse and highly acclaimed cuisine, which reflects its many cultures from Pacific Islanders to Europeans, Asians and various Caribbean nations. This island has the highest number of nationalities per capita.

If you adore Mediterranean cuisine, consider Azul. The stunning restaurant is perched high with views of the Maho flight path.

For Asian fusion, try Aziana on the historic Rolandus Canal. Order the Babi Pangang, a Dutch-Indonesian-Chinese-styled grilled pork dish – a phenomenon in the area.

With French Saint Martin just across the border, fine French cuisine is at your doorstep in Cupecoy Bay at the Rendez-Vous Lounge.

Philipsburg Market Place. starryvoyage/Shutterstock

Shop-til-you-drop in Sint Maarten

Take advantage of Sint Maarten’s duty-free status and head to Philipsburg – a shopper’s dream – with flea-market stalls, upscale jewelry stores and designer labels like David Yurman, Mango and Dior.

Peruse the colorful Guavaberry Emporium, the country’s national liqueur. The centuries-old rum is made from a berry growing wild in the center of the island that actually doesn’t taste like guava; instead it has a woodsy, bittersweet flavor. Drink the famed liqueur neat, like the locals do, or use it to create cocktails.

For a taste of The Netherlands, stop at AMAsterdam for a cold Heineken and strike an Instagram pose in a giant wooden shoe. At Amsterdam Cheese and Liquor Store, find an astonishing array of Dutch cheese and talk with friendly cheese aficionados about taking up to 20 pounds (9kg) of cheese home with you.

Party at Maho Village in Sint Maarten

The main nightlife is found in Maho Village. Feeling lucky? Casino Royal is the biggest on the island showcasing 21,000 sq ft of gaming. Stroll down the street for live music at The Hole in the Wall, late night dancing at the Moonbar Rooftop, or disappear into the clubby White Rabbit.

By day, check out We Culture, a Carnival museum that celebrates the history of the high-octane spring festival – and will likely inspire a future visit.

Sint Maarten is a perfect base for island hopping

With its large international airport, Sint Maarten is a gateway to surrounding smaller islands. Take a ferry in Simpson Bay and in 45 minutes, you’ll find yourself on the upmarket French island of St-Barthélemy.

Anguilla, a British territory, is just a 25-minute boat ride away, and for a day trip, consider dreamy Saba, a 90-minute journey (each way).

How much money do I need for Sint Maarten?

The Netherlands Antillean guilder is the official currency, but the US dollar is equally accepted.

As a tax-free zone, expensive brands are available for less than in the USA. Sint Maarten can be pricey compared to neighboring islands, but there are deals to be found. There is also an abundance of supermarkets for visitors who want to self-cater.

Average daily costs

Hotel room: US$100–500

Bed and breakfast: US$55–600

Dinner for two (3 courses): US$100–140

Pint of beer: US$2–6

Rental car/day: US$40–80

Taxi: US$8–35

Bus: US$1–3

A plane passing over Maho Bay as it prepares to land. Kotax San/500px

Things you should know before going to Sint Maarten

Sint Maarten is different from Saint Martin. Although Saint Martin and Sint Maarten share one island, they are distinct nations. Occupying the less-developed northern two-thirds of the island, Saint Martin is a French Overseas Collectivity and Marigot is the capital.

However, crossing between the countries is hardly apparent: the binational island has the longest open border in the world.

Be mindful of the cruise ship schedule

When planning your much-awaited shop-til-you-drop outing to Philipsburg, consult the cruise port schedule. Though the renowned port and services are extensive, crowds can be challenging. In the 2023 winter season, six ships arrived on the same day, bringing ashore 30,349 people.

My favorite thing to do in Sint Maarten

As an avid traveler, I thought Maho Bay’s landing path over the beach wouldn’t draw me in, but I was so wrong. The number of photos and videos on my phone prove that I was ga-ga just like every other tourist in Sint Maarten.

My inner child took over and I couldn’t stop marveling at planes of all sizes swooping in over the azure water. The vibe was infectious as beachgoers cheered, clapped, jumped and waved to incoming planes.