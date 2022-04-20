In the treasure-packed Caribbean, St-Barthélemy (or, as it's locally known, St-Barth) is a multifaceted jewel. This exquisite island blends French sophistication with an undulating tropical landscape of isolated stretches of sun-soaked and silky sands, windswept cliffs, scrubby green hills, flowering gardens filled with bougainvillea, hibiscus and fragrant frangipanis, and turquoise bays dotted with yachts.

With such a dreamlike setting, St-Barth is, unsurprisingly, a destination of choice for the rich, famous and beautiful for its laid-back tempo, luxurious small-scale hotels, designer-label boutiques and outstanding restaurants. But although St-Barth is undeniably an expensive destination, all beaches are accessible, public and free, and activities from surfing, windsurfing and kitesurfing, to sailing, diving and snorkeling are all possible here. If you visit outside high season, you can score fantastic accommodation deals.