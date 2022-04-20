This is the tropical paradise you've daydreamed about: a dazzling, secluded white-sand carpet lapped by turquoise waters and backed by undulating hills…
St-Barthélemy
In the treasure-packed Caribbean, St-Barthélemy (or, as it's locally known, St-Barth) is a multifaceted jewel. This exquisite island blends French sophistication with an undulating tropical landscape of isolated stretches of sun-soaked and silky sands, windswept cliffs, scrubby green hills, flowering gardens filled with bougainvillea, hibiscus and fragrant frangipanis, and turquoise bays dotted with yachts.
With such a dreamlike setting, St-Barth is, unsurprisingly, a destination of choice for the rich, famous and beautiful for its laid-back tempo, luxurious small-scale hotels, designer-label boutiques and outstanding restaurants. But although St-Barth is undeniably an expensive destination, all beaches are accessible, public and free, and activities from surfing, windsurfing and kitesurfing, to sailing, diving and snorkeling are all possible here. If you visit outside high season, you can score fantastic accommodation deals.
Explore St-Barthélemy
Plage de Colombier
This is the tropical paradise you've daydreamed about: a dazzling, secluded white-sand carpet lapped by turquoise waters and backed by undulating hills…
Plage de Saline
Secluded Plage de Saline is the most photogenic and serene of all St-Barth's beaches. Bookended by rocky hillside, this sweep of golden sand is ideal for…
Plage de Gouverneur
Cradled by high cliffs and untouched nature, Gouverneur is a gorgeous, broad, secluded sandy beach fringing a U-shaped bay. It’s splendid for sunbathing…
Plage de Grand Cul-de-Sac
Count the shades of blue and turquoise while chilling on the gleaming sands of this dreamy lagoon, where you can wade through knee- or thigh-deep water…
Plage des Flamands
The widest beach on the island, Flamands' clear waters seduce beachgoers and surfers when the swell's up. Most of its shadeless sweep is backed by private…
Shell Beach
In case you're tired of getting powdery-white sand everywhere, take the five-minute saunter from the harbor to this midsize beach awash with tiny crunched…
Plage de St Jean
St Jean's beach is separated by the Eden Rock hotel. The western section is a fairly narrow strip right below the tiny airport, making it a favorite among…
Plage de Lorient
With calm waters at its eastern end and gentle surf at the western end, this coral-reef-cradled curve of golden sand is one of St-Barth's most family…
St Bartholomew's Anglican Church
Completed in 1855 from French bricks and limestone, local stone and Sint Eustatius volcanic black rock, white-painted St Bartholomew's has an open-sided…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout St-Barthélemy.
